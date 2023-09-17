Welcome this completely updated two-story home in south Lincoln. From the moment you walk in the door you will begin to appreciate all the updates and the attention to each and every detail that went into the complete renovation of this home. On the exterior there are new windows, roof, siding, gutters, soffit, fascia. New covered decks on the front and back of the home, a new wood fence and newly poured concrete driveway. Inside the kitchen has been opened up to the dining and living rooms. New cabinets, granite countertops and appliances. All three bathrooms have been tastefully finished with tiled walls and custom vanities. Three spacious bedrooms on the second floor and a fourth bedroom in the basement. With nothing to do but call this one yours, call today to schedule your private showing.