Welcome HOME to this stunning and unique 3-Covered Deck, 4-bed, 4-bath house on Cotner Boulevard! The main level offers a nice-sized living room, well appointed half bathroom, dining room, formal dining room and a completely remodeled kitchen featuring ALL NEW countertops, stainless steel appliances, flooring, and paint! On the 2nd level, you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms including a primary on suite and a walkout covered deck! The walkout basement features an additional bedroom and bathroom. With a perfect blend of character and modern updates, this 2-story gem is truly captivating. Top it off with ALL NEW interior and exterior paint, newer light fixtures, updated electrical with a 200 amp panel, a brand new HVAC system (2023) AND roof/gutters (2022). With ALL big ticket items taken care of you'll be at peace of mind! Conveniently located near UNL East, Nebraska Wesleyan, and more, this home offers easy access to amenities. Don't miss out on this remarkable property!