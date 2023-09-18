Start packing your boxes because this one is move-in ready. Conveniently located in the Bicentennial Estate, this great-looking ranch sits on a large corner lot. The spacious floor plan offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully finished daylight basement, and a fully fenced backyard. You’ll appreciate the quick and easy access to Superior Shopping Center and I-80 Interstate. This House is a must-see!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $260,000
