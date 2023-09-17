Loads for character in this 2.5 story home located on a lovely tree-lined street! Right away you'll be greeted by a huge living room and formal dining room...plus cute den/office with fireplace with refinished wood floors. The kitchen has generous cabinet space plus a convenient 9'x6' flex space for a pantry or extra storage. The second floor had 3 bedrooms with a full bath featuring a tiled shower. All drywall, paint, and carpeting are new on the second floor. Up another level, you'll find a large, cheery room that could serve as an office, extra bedroom or even kid's retreat. There is an enclosed porch off kitchen that leads to the backyard with a newer 2-stall garage and extra parking slab. Current owners have updated electrical, had both heat pumps replaced, had the exterior re-painted, new roof/gutters installed and replaced 1st & 2nd floor windows. Come take a peek today!