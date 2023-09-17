Contract Pending Adorable and affordable, fresh coat of paint outside, clean and ready for you! This charming home sits on top of a hill on a HUGE double lot, with shady trees, a gazebo with swings, fully fenced yard. Inside there are 4 bedrooms, 3 on second floor and 1 on main floor with a full bathroom on each floor as well. Recently updated kitchen and flooring on main floor, Basement is clean and dry as well as insulated. No neighbors across the street leaving room to enjoy the great wide open from your enclosed front porch or huge yard with multiple features for entertaining or to enjoy for yourself :) Conveniently located with easy access to interstates, highways, downtown Lincoln and more! Seriously, This home has so much space and charm you won't believe, you've got to swing by and check it out. Stop by the open house or schedule a private showing today!