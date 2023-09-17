Welcome to this charming bungalow conveniently located between Nebraska Wesleyan and UNL East Campus. The large, covered front porch will lead you into the main level which includes two bedrooms, one bathroom, one living room, dining room, kitchen, plus smaller bonus room off the back of the house. The basement features the second living area, third and fourth bedrooms, and a second bathroom. Large driveway with plenty of rooms for parking, plus an oversize one stall detached garage off the back alleyway.