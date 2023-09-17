Charming home on established street with beautiful mature trees, and a great central Lincoln location. The covered front porch welcomes you inside where you'll find a large cozy living room and formal dining room with tons of natural light. This darling 1.5 story bungalow has beautiful wood floors that take you throughout the living room, formal dining room, and two bedrooms on the main level. The freshly remodeled kitchen and updated full bath round out the first floor. The second story boasts two additional bedrooms. The basement is partially finished with a non-conforming bedroom, 3/4 bath, and laundry, in addition to abundant storage. Other features include a fully fenced in backyard and two car garage with alley entrance. Schedule your showing today, you will not want to miss out on this gem!