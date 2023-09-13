Stunning acreage home on over 4 acres w/paved roads!This unique home offers luxury & sophistication. The finishes & attention to detail will impress. Main level has open floor plan. Spacious grt rm w/fp flows into the fml dining & gourmet kitchen w/amenities incl custom cabinets lrg granite island walk-in pantry & buffet.An office leads to 1 of 2 en-suites on main lvl. A stylish primary w/wall of windows overlook a breathtaking view of the city skyline heated bth floors & walk-in closet w/laundry.Be blown away by a climate-controlled 9+ car garage! W/O lower lvl has 2 more en-suite BRs w/2nd lndry & state-of-the-art theater rm wet bar & 2nd living area w/fp. A secluded backyard will make you feel like you are at a resort w/heated pool, waterfall pool house & private BA. Covered deck & patio offer ultimate views of this unique & breathtaking home.The home is geothermal. Addt’l features:inground sprinklers mature landscaping whole home audio & tasteful design. It’s a rare & one-of-a-kind