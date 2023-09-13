Enjoy the beauty of this 3-acre resort w/ its extensive gardens filled w/ shrubs, perennials, herbs, statuary, & native plants. 2 lily ponds & other water features abound. You will enjoy the outdoors from the gazebos or the large redwood deck after tennis/pickleball on your newly refurbished private court or a swim in the pool. The kitchen has custom Cherrywood cabinets, SS appliances, & quartzite countertops. From the kitchen you will enter a 2-story atrium(+679 Sf), decorated w/ hand designed mosaic tile walls, pond & waterfall. Separate hvac so it can be enjoyed year-round. The primary suite includes a new bathroom spa & generous storage. This house also includes a fully furnished guest house(+473 SF). 4 Bed 4 Bath- 3 attached/2 detached Garages. New Geo-Thermal HVac installed May 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,599,900
