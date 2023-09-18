10169 Edge Water Lane is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom villa built by Fulton Construction in 2018. The home's main floor features an open concept floor plan with 10' ceilings, a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, informal dining room off of the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, soft close drawers and granite countertops. The primary suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, a private bathroom with walk-in shower and connects to the main level laundry. A large second bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom complete the main level. The basement is finished and features a great room, complete with wet bar, a bedroom with walk-in closet, full bathroom and plenty of storage. The wet bar and great room are perfectly suited for entertaining guests or just a place to relax and unwind. If you want to get outside, the covered back deck offers a quiet getaway.