Don't miss out on this double wid 3 bed/2 bath trailer in Harbour West Mobile Home Court with over 1400 sq feet. The large primary bedroom has an attached 3/4 bath. The other two bedrooms are very good sized and have a full bath between them to share. Large living room & kitchen has plenty of space. Washer & Dryer are also included. All the pipes under the trailer were new earlier this year & the furnace is only a few years old. Master bathroom subfloor around toilet replaced and new vinyl floor installed. New lights in all bedrooms and ceiling fan in living room. The attached covered deck, double slab parking, shed, & ramp to the front door complete the property. Lot rent is 625/month. Water, trash, and sewer are billed by & paid monthly directly to Harbour West in addition to lot rent. Buyer must complete an application and be approved through Harbour West. Home is being sold as-is.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $46,000
