Welcome to your dream home in the highly desirable Colonial Hills neighborhood! This house hosts tons of recent updates and is ready for new owners! The main floor offers the laundry room and 3 bedrooms / 3 bathrooms including the primary with its own ensuite bathroom. Take the picture perfect spiral staircase to the spacious loft and imagine endless possibilities for customization, a home office, play area, a cozy reading nook or even an additional bedroom. The HUGE walkout basement offers plenty of room to add value and can easily accommodate various activities, from hosting Husker and NFL game nights to creating your own home gym, theater, game rooms or much more. Enjoy peace and privacy as the house backs to no backyard neighbors, while the freshly painted back deck is the ideal spot for relaxation or outdoor entertaining. With all-metal siding/brick, this home combines style and low maintenance. Don't miss the chance to own this peaceful updated home in Colonial Hills today!