You will fall in love with this dynamic two-story home located in Fox Hollow. Walking into the living/dining room you will enjoy the high cathedral ceilings, skylights and winding staircase. The kitchen features a center island, walk-in pantry and large window with sliding door leading to a deck over-looking spacious green backyards. Located adjacent to the kitchen is the family room with fireplace. Laundry room and half bath. The second-floor master bedroom boasts a fireplace, coffered ceiling, walk-in closet and ¾ bath. Two other bedrooms are also located on the 2nd floor. The basement offers a large family/recreation room combination with walk-out sliding doors and daylight windows. Roof, Siding, Front Windows, Furnace and AC replaced in 2016