Welcome to the Big Thompson Creek neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Mutli-level home is one you will not want to miss. Two great living spaces for entertaining or just kicking back and watching a movie. Kitchen has LVP with high ceilings, a center island and ceiling fan for great circulation. The kitchen walks out onto one of 2 decks and a fenced in backyard to experience the outdoors. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, bathroom with spa tub, duel sinks. Basement with a egress window for the potential for a fourth bedroom. Close to Wysong Elementary and Big Thompson Creek Park. Bike trails are also right down the street. Come take a look.