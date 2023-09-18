Welcome to the Big Thompson Creek neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Mutli-level home is one you will not want to miss. Two great living spaces for entertaining or just kicking back and watching a movie. Kitchen has LVP with high ceilings, a center island and ceiling fan for great circulation. The kitchen walks out onto one of 2 decks and a fenced in backyard to experience the outdoors. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, bathroom with spa tub, duel sinks. Basement with a egress window for the potential for a fourth bedroom. Close to Wysong Elementary and Big Thompson Creek Park. Bike trails are also right down the street. Come take a look.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome this completely updated two-story home in south Lincoln. From the moment you walk in the door you will begin to appreciate all the upd…
Welcome home to this beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 5 bath home! The cozy den/office at the front of the home provides a quiet workspace with…
David Potter, M: 402-943-7343, dpotter@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Rare acreage listing 20 minutes west of Lincoln with quick int…
Welcome to this charming and meticulously maintained residence! As you approach, you will love the fully fenced yard and covered porch that gr…
Updated 3 bed, 2 bath in Maple Grove - Mobile Home Park. Lot rent includes water, sewer, trash and amenities. Lot rent approx. $565 a month.