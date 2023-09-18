ANOTHER HUGE PRICE DROP! Priced well BELOW appraised price!! Central location- close to supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, parks, trail head and much more. Don't miss this one. Come tour this extremely well-kept 3+1 bedroom home near Eastridge today. This nearly quarter acre lot has a huge fenced in hard, beautiful new composite deck with pergola and underground sprinklers! The main floor features a living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen, and three bedrooms. The primary bedroom is attached to the main floor bathroom as well! Newer vinyl windows throughout. The lower level has a great family area with fire place, non-conforming 4th bedroom, and a 3/4 bathroom as well. Water heater 2018, Furnace and A/C both new in 2020, Underground sprinklers all just serviced, Roof and gutters new in 2021. The oversized two stall garage has access to the backyard. A storage shed is also in the backyard! You do not want to miss this centrally located, move-in ready ADORABLE home!