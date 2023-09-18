Easy townhome living awaits in this 2017 Smetter-built townhome. Entry foyer to large living room open to dining and kitchen with walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Patio beyond dining through sliding glass doors to relax and grill out. Half-bath off living room by stairs to second floor, with a spacious primary suite featuring double sinks in primary bath and a walk-in closet. Two additional bathrooms and a full bath finish out the second floor. Attached two-car garage leads to main floor foyer. Granite countertops and solid-birch cabinets throughout, all-electric and HOA takes care of snow, lawn, recycling and garbage. Close to shopping and schools, this quality-built townhome won't last long. Schedule your showing today!