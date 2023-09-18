This NW Lincoln charmer is sure to impress. You will fall in love with the stunning kitchen remodel with new soft close cabinets & drawers, quartz countertops, new LVP floors and counter space galore. The main level is big and open with a new, modern, electric fireplace/heater. The spacious primary bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom plus there are 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom on the main level as well. The basement has new carpet, family room, laundry, mudroom and 4th non conforming room. The outdoor space includes a white vinyl privacy fence and oversized deck. Perfect for entertaining. This home is close to schools, dining/entertainment options in both the Highlands and Fallbrook neighborhoods. Easy access to the interstate for commuters and frequent travelers and close to downtown. Make your appointment to see this great home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $274,900
