This end-unit townhome with an awesome floor plan in Wellington Greens is ready for new owners! The exterior has maintenance-free vinyl and brick siding and a two stall attached garage. You'll find a lovely fenced courtyard patio in the back of the home as well as a large green space with no backyard neighbors, perfect for entertaining. This floor plan gives way to large windows for tons of natural light, an open kitchen, corner fireplace, as well as a sitting area overlooking the spacious living room. The basement is finished with an additional living space and large storage area. Bonus: pets are allowed and the monthly HOA dues include a membership to the Wellington Greens Executive Golf Course.