Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with updates throughout! Updates like the completely remodeled kitchen and bath, new furnace and air, new paint, professional blinds, newer doors and windows, and recently restored original oak floors to name a few. Step outside and enjoy the professional landscaping or relax and grill in your well maintained fenced in back yard. The garage with its updated flooring, insulation and peg boards provide an excellent source for extra storage.