Welcome to your new home! This charming 3+ 1 NC bedroom, 2-bathroom house is nestled in a the heart of Lincoln. The heart of this home is its open-concept living space and dining space. The kitchen, eat in kitchen, and sunken family room makes this layout perfect for entertaining guests. You'll love an additional living space in the partially finished basement. One of the best features of this home is the massive heated 3+ garage and a driveway that can accommodate 5+ additional parking spaces for guests. Don't miss out on an opportunity to call this home!