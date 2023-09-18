Wow, 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch stunner in NE Lincoln. The current owners have loved on and updated this home so that it is move in ready for you. Some highlights include new pella windows on the main floor, refinished floors, new doors and a main bath remodel. It’s hard not to notice the stunning kitchen remodel which is center focus when you enter this home with granite counters and black stainless steel appliances. This spacious home not only has two living rooms (one with electric fireplace) on the main level but two bath areas and the basement is ready to be finished. Outside there is a 16 x 16 deck as well as an additional 20x6 deck. There’s a huge detached 2 stall garage with alley access and 200 amp service, with poured patio and privacy fenced yard. This is not one to miss!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $224,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome this completely updated two-story home in south Lincoln. From the moment you walk in the door you will begin to appreciate all the upd…
Welcome home to this beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 5 bath home! The cozy den/office at the front of the home provides a quiet workspace with…
David Potter, M: 402-943-7343, dpotter@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Rare acreage listing 20 minutes west of Lincoln with quick int…
Welcome to this charming and meticulously maintained residence! As you approach, you will love the fully fenced yard and covered porch that gr…
Updated 3 bed, 2 bath in Maple Grove - Mobile Home Park. Lot rent includes water, sewer, trash and amenities. Lot rent approx. $565 a month.