Wow, 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch stunner in NE Lincoln. The current owners have loved on and updated this home so that it is move in ready for you. Some highlights include new pella windows on the main floor, refinished floors, new doors and a main bath remodel. It’s hard not to notice the stunning kitchen remodel which is center focus when you enter this home with granite counters and black stainless steel appliances. This spacious home not only has two living rooms (one with electric fireplace) on the main level but two bath areas and the basement is ready to be finished. Outside there is a 16 x 16 deck as well as an additional 20x6 deck. There’s a huge detached 2 stall garage with alley access and 200 amp service, with poured patio and privacy fenced yard. This is not one to miss!