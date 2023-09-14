Liz J Otto, O: 402-397-8700, liz@petersonbrosrealty.com, https://www.petersonbrosrealty.com - MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH OF RENT Well maintained 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome! This property features spacious bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, finished basement, two stall attached garage and the perfect deck and patio for entertaining. Lawn care & snow removal provided. Schedule a showing today!