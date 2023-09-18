Unmissable Opportunity: 3+1 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with Many Upgrades Prepare to be captivated by this stunning residence, boasting 3 bedrooms plus an additional room, 3 bathrooms, and an inviting open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area. This home has undergone a remarkable transformation, making it a true standout in its category. Key Features: Experience the elegance of brand-new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, gracing the kitchen, living, and dining spaces, offering both style and durability. The main floor bedrooms, stairway, family room, and basement extra room have all been treated to plush new carpeting, ensuring comfort and luxury underfoot. The kitchen has been thoughtfully upgraded with fresh countertops, enhancing both aesthetics and practicality, while a full pantry in the dining area provides abundant storage in addition to kitchen pantry. Located near park and has large 3 car garage. Agent owner
3 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome this completely updated two-story home in south Lincoln. From the moment you walk in the door you will begin to appreciate all the upd…
Welcome home to this beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 5 bath home! The cozy den/office at the front of the home provides a quiet workspace with…
David Potter, M: 402-943-7343, dpotter@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Rare acreage listing 20 minutes west of Lincoln with quick int…
Welcome to this charming and meticulously maintained residence! As you approach, you will love the fully fenced yard and covered porch that gr…
Updated 3 bed, 2 bath in Maple Grove - Mobile Home Park. Lot rent includes water, sewer, trash and amenities. Lot rent approx. $565 a month.