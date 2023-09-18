Unmissable Opportunity: 3+1 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with Many Upgrades Prepare to be captivated by this stunning residence, boasting 3 bedrooms plus an additional room, 3 bathrooms, and an inviting open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area. This home has undergone a remarkable transformation, making it a true standout in its category. Key Features: Experience the elegance of brand-new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, gracing the kitchen, living, and dining spaces, offering both style and durability. The main floor bedrooms, stairway, family room, and basement extra room have all been treated to plush new carpeting, ensuring comfort and luxury underfoot. The kitchen has been thoughtfully upgraded with fresh countertops, enhancing both aesthetics and practicality, while a full pantry in the dining area provides abundant storage in addition to kitchen pantry. Located near park and has large 3 car garage. Agent owner