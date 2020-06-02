One-third of America’s record unemployment payout hasn’t arrived

‘Protracted Recovery’

In Texas where more than 2.6 million unique claims for jobless benefits have been filed since March, the backlog of cases still waiting to be verified at the end of last week stood at almost 650,000.The state has expanded call centers and redeployed other workers to help deal with the claims. But attention has also shifted to other tasks like reopening the economy and helping people find jobs, though that will take time.

One in five workers in the state’s oil and gas industry, for example, has filed for unemployment. Those jobs will probably come back in the end, according to Jesse Thompson, a senior business economist at the Houston branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, but it may take until early 2022 to run off the inventories of crude oil that piled up while the economy was in lockdown. “It’s going to be a protracted recovery.”

Nationally, economists expect the economy to be creating jobs again in the second half of this year — possibly at record rates, as states reopen. The bill for unemployment benefits will likely peak in May or June, according to Shambaugh at Brookings.