1923 — Washington's Walter Johnson struck out opposing pitcher Stan Coveleski for his 3,000th career strikeout. The Big Train, the first player in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts, struck out five and allowed one run to give the Senators a 3-1 win over Cleveland. 1964 — Pittsburgh's Willie Stargell hit for the cycle, drove in three runs and scored four times in the Pirates' 13-2 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals. 1967 — The Atlanta Braves used a major league record five pitchers in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. 2000 — Seattle's 13-5 win over Texas was interrupted for 54 minutes when a rainstorm drenched fans at Safeco Field and the $517.6 million stadium's roof wouldn't close. 2013 — Ryan Braun, the 2011 National League MVP, was suspended for the rest of the season and the postseason, the start of sanctions involving players reportedly tied to a Florida clinic accused of distributing performance-enhancing drugs. The Milwaukee Brewers star accepted the 65-game ban, 15 games more than the one he avoided in 2012 when an arbitrator overturned his positive test for elevated testosterone because the urine sample had been improperly handled.
ON THIS DATE
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appointed Assistant Chief Michon Morrow to serve as acting chief of police, effective immediately.
Austin Jones was preparing for life after football. That is, until he and his friends watched a UFC event at a Lincoln bar, which sparked a ne…
The city denied the Journal Star's records request for bodycam footage from officers who responded to the May 10 crash, which involved Lancast…
Dae’vonn Hall's commitment to Nebraska didn't seem likely in the days leading up to his announcement. Here's how it played out.