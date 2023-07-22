1923 — Washington's Walter Johnson struck out opposing pitcher Stan Coveleski for his 3,000th career strikeout. The Big Train, the first player in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts, struck out five and allowed one run to give the Senators a 3-1 win over Cleveland. 1964 — Pittsburgh's Willie Stargell hit for the cycle, drove in three runs and scored four times in the Pirates' 13-2 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals. 1967 — The Atlanta Braves used a major league record five pitchers in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. 2000 — Seattle's 13-5 win over Texas was interrupted for 54 minutes when a rainstorm drenched fans at Safeco Field and the $517.6 million stadium's roof wouldn't close. 2013 — Ryan Braun, the 2011 National League MVP, was suspended for the rest of the season and the postseason, the start of sanctions involving players reportedly tied to a Florida clinic accused of distributing performance-enhancing drugs. The Milwaukee Brewers star accepted the 65-game ban, 15 games more than the one he avoided in 2012 when an arbitrator overturned his positive test for elevated testosterone because the urine sample had been improperly handled.