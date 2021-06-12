On the cusp of reopening, a labor shortage threatens Washington restaurants' recovery

"I can't afford to go back and put my health and well-being in that kind of jeopardy," says Nikki Schultz, 38, who left the industry after 20 years for a remote job with a Los Angeles-based funeral arranger.

Other former restaurant workers say they no longer trust restaurants and bars as stable employers, given the possibility of future shutdowns if cases surge.

That was the story for Nick Bottomley, a 15-year food service veteran from Seattle who was laid off twice last year. After the first time, in March, Bottomley began training as a solar energy technician and earlier this year took a job with Seattle-based Puget Sound Solar. Although the new job pays less than high-end culinary gigs, "the long-term outlook felt better to me," Bottomley says.

Competition from other sectors is always a problem for restaurants, especially for the many entry-level positions that typically see lots of turnover and don't require a lot of training, says ESD's Vance-Sherman.

During the pandemic, a lot of that competition came from grocery stores, delivery firms and warehouses, all of which have boomed.

"You name it, we're competing with everyone," says Chris Tonkin, co-president of Taco Time Northwest, which runs dozens of Puget Sound locations.