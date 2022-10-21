On the Beat: When the world shut down, Josh Hoyer went to work on his sixth album

Josh Hoyer hunkered down in his basement, headphones on, listening to every single ever released by Stax Records.

At the same time, he was writing lyrics, trying to capture what was going on in the world that was shut down by COVID-19, with Black Lives Matter protests in the streets and political strife rending the country.

Then Hoyer got his band together – masked up at the Zoo Bar – to prep the songs for recording. A few days in Denver’s Mighty Fine Productions studio, with some additional parts added back in Nebraska, yielded “Green Light,” Hoyer and Soul Colossal’s sixth album.

With its horn-filled soul that mixes in just the right amount of funk on songs like “Mr. One Up,” Hoyer’s rawly emotional vocals on, for example, “Loneliness,” the penetrating songwriting of “Business as Usual” and the could-have-been-a-'60s-dance smash “Shou Shou Do," “Green Light” is unquestionably the best album that Hoyer and Soul Colossal have produced in the decade they been together.

“It’s my masterpiece (to) this point,” Hoyer agreed. “We had a lot of time to put into it when the world slowed down."

Saturday Hoyer and Soul Colossal will be back in the Zoo Bar, this time to play two shows to officially release “Green Light” and, hopefully, sell some CDs and vinyl albums.

But the band won’t be following its usual pattern of then hitting the road for a long tour to promote the record. Hoyer is dialing back -- way back -- in a post-COVID world where clubs and touring artists at all levels are struggling to survive.

“We’ve driven 45,000 miles in the van this year, that’s 28½ days of driving,” Hoyer said. "It's gotten more challenging with just the economy the way it is, and the way venues have changed since COVID. A lot of them are not providing lodging anymore. Financially some of the prices have gone down. It's harder for people to get people out to see shows, so it's become a real tough thing economically for a lot of groups that sit where we do.”

Hoyer said he was ready to hang up touring altogether a couple of months ago.

“I was just like, ‘OK, I can't do this anymore.’" he said.

He told the story of an agent in Georgia wanting to work on the band's behalf. He facetiously told the agent how much money the band needed to sign with him and the unrealistic demand that the group would be on the road a maximum of 10 days.

"I don't think we're at that place where we can command what I want," he said.

There's a big difference between not touring and giving up on music, Hoyer said. Spending a decade as a touring musician was something of a dream job. Now he can pursue a different kind of musical dream in Lincoln.

“I still love the music and I look forward to kind of reengaging with the Lincoln music scene,” said Hoyer, who was one of the leaders of the "Lincoln is a music city" effort. “It's something I was really fired up about when I was booking bands at the Zoo Bar for 10 years, playing locally and just getting to know the younger musicians and talk to them.

"... I really want to be part of Lincoln. Not being gone so much. I’ll use that energy that I would have on the road for our town, because it's a special place.”

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal will play two album release shows at the Zoo Bar Saturday, at 6 p.m. with $8 admission and at 9 p.m. with $10 admission.