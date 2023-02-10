Lots of Grammy Award winners have played Lincoln in the months before and after they received their little gramophones. But few, if any, have performed here more quickly after getting their Grammy than will Carly Pearce.

On Sunday, Pearce won her first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” duet with Ashley McBryde.

Thursday, she’ll be at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the immediate support on the first night of Blake Shelton’s 2023 tour.

McBryde isn’t on the tour – Jackson Dean will precede Pearce Thursday. But the odds are now about 100% that Pearce will find a way to do “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” during her 45-minute arena set, where she’ll be the only Grammy winner on the stage. Shelton’s been nominated nine times, but has never won.

Pearce isn’t the only 2023 Grammy winner who’ll be making a Nebraska appearance. Lizzo, who took one of the four top Grammys – Record of the Year – for her hit “About Damn Time” will be at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on May 19.

That’s the same night Pinnacle will host Shania Twain, who caused a stir during Sunday’s Grammy ceremony with her glittery polka-dotted, bell-bottomed suit, giant hat, bright red hair and lipstick that made it impossible to miss seeing her throughout the telecast.

Another winner of a top Grammy played Lincoln last year. Grammy darling Bonnie Raitt, who had 10 Grammys and a Lifetime Achievement Award going into Sunday’s ceremonies, picked up three more, including Song of the Year, a songwriter’s award that’s one of the four top Grammys.

She played Pinewood Bowl in August, where Cody Johnson was initially slated to perform the next month. But Johnson’s concert was moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena to meet ticket demand for the hot country star.

Johnson’s hit “Till You Can’t” took the Best Country Song award Sunday for its writers Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis.

With the summer Pinewood Bowl lineup coming into shape – expect some concert announcements in the next few weeks – and shows for last summer through December being booked for the arena, plus upcoming festivals and club shows, there’s a good chance more Grammy winners – and many nominees – will play Lincoln this year.

A final Grammy note – Sunday’s CBS telecast drew 12.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen, making it the most viewed show of the night and the largest audience for the ceremony since 2020.

It’s unclear whether that total includes streaming numbers from Paramount+, which reported the Grammys as its largest ever streaming event. But, in any case, the bounce back from the pandemic, which moved the last two shows from the usual February dates, is heartening for the Grammys and for other awards shows, all that have seen audience numbers drop over the five years.

