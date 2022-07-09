OMARION MILLER

GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW— Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022
🌟🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Vivian, Louisiana.
The specs: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Miller is ranked No. 17 nationally at his position and No. 8 overall in Louisiana.
Nate Head
Sports editor
Nate is the assistant sports editor at the Lincoln Journal Star.
