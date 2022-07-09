 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OMARION MILLER

  • Updated
  • 0

🌟🌟🌟🌟

Hometown: Vivian, Louisiana.

The specs: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.

According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Miller is ranked No. 17 nationally at his position and No. 8 overall in Louisiana.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News