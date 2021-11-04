Primary Color: Buff Tabby Secondary Color: White Weight: 10.01lbs Age: 0yrs 7mths 3wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
Scott Frost says he's excited about next year. Meanwhile, Husker fans debate whether he should get a "next year." Yeah, one of those seasons.
NU coach Scott Frost said "a great team doesn't need a coach to motivate it all the time." Trouble is, the Huskers are far from great.
Scott Frost said “magic speeches” weren’t going to save his reeling team this year and turned the postgame message over to his captains.
Randy Turner had been driving south on 48th Street near Bancroft Avenue when he struck a curb and was thrown from his 2013 Harley Davidson, according to Lincoln police.
Another year of high school softball is in the books. And, as usual, there was no shortage of talent around the city, area and state.
Could Fidone play Saturday? “Right now, he’s not where he needs to be as far as being able to come out and compete,” Sean Beckton said.
You don't have to be Kirk Herbstreit to understand that continually missing out on bowls tends to stymie a program's progress.
If convicted, Anna Idigima and George Weaver Jr. would face 10 years to life in prison. Last month, officials announced their arrests and the theft of more than $1.2 million worth of narcotics from the patrol's evidence facility.
With a losing skid now at three games, Nebraska has arrived at the same conundrum that many struggling teams face this time of year.
