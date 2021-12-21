Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta deal may have ended for good

The end of Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl deal may have already happened.

Unlimited pasta was last served at the Orlando-based chain, which has a Lincoln location at Gateway Mall, in 2019.

“As we look forward, we don’t know if we’ll bring and when we’ll bring Never Ending Pasta Bowl back because we have a never-ending abundance every day with our never-ending first course,” said Rick Cardenas, chief operating officer of Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants. Olive Garden is known for its unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks.

Cardenas will become Darden’s CEO in May with the retirement of Gene Lee, the company revealed Friday.

In 2019, unlimited servings of pasta started at $10.99. A $100 pass that allowed 24,000 customers to eat unlimited pasta for nine weeks also sold out in what the company described at the time as “milliseconds.”

The first 50 customers who completed their transaction were able to upgrade their pass for another $400 to get the deal for life.