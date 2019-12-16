OLB | Niko Cooper

Committed
The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-5
Weight: 220
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
School: Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College
Date Committed: 12/15/19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Maryland.
Lead recruiter: Ryan Held, Jovan Dewitt.
The Skinny
Cooper is another junior college defensive player with a longer clock, as he has three years of eligibility remaining.
At Hutch, he played on a talented defense and had just 24 tackles as a redshirt freshman, but made them count by racking up nine tackles for loss.
Cooper is a May graduate, so he's slated to be on campus for summer conditioning.