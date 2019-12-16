OLB | Niko Cooper
View Comments

OLB | Niko Cooper

  • Updated

Committed

Hudl highlights

Niko Cooper

Niko Cooper

The basics

Position: OLB 

Height: 6-5

Weight: 220

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee  

School: Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College 

Date Committed: 12/15/19

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Maryland. 

Lead recruiter: Ryan Held, Jovan Dewitt. 

The Skinny

Cooper is another junior college defensive player with a longer clock, as he has three years of eligibility remaining. 

At Hutch, he played on a talented defense and had just 24 tackles as a redshirt freshman, but made them count by racking up nine tackles for loss. 

Cooper is a May graduate, so he's slated to be on campus for summer conditioning. 

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News