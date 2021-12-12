 Skip to main content
OLB | Keyron Crawford
OLB | Keyron Crawford

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: OLB

Height: 6-5

Weight: 235

Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.

School: Briarcrest Christian

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Iowa, Arkansas State

Lead recruiters: Erik Chinander

The skinny: A late-arriver on the recruiting scene, Crawford just picked up an offer from Iowa on Dec. 6 and one from the Huskers three days later. He’s got great length at 6-5 and 235 pounds. He’s taken official visits to Arkansas State and Iowa City the first two weekends in December, and the question is whether he’ll make a decision quickly or if he’ll wait and see if his stock takes off in January.

