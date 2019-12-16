OLB | Kaden Johnson
OLB | Kaden Johnson

Kaden Johnson

Minnesota prep linebacker Kaden Johnson is one of Nebraska's top targets for the 2020 recruiting class.

 MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: OLB 

Height: 6-3

Weight: 220

Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota 

School: Minnehaha Academy 

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon State. 

Lead recruiter: Scott Frost, Jovan Dewitt. 

The Skinny

Johnson's been a longtime target of this staff and is maybe the biggest fish remaining in the pond as NSD approaches. A tough, physical player, Johnson projects as the kind of outside linebacker than can do everything Erik Chinander's defensive system requires. He's been recruited for a long time and he's been heavily pursued by in-conference foes like Wisconsin.

Can Nebraska close this one out? 

