OLB | Kaden Johnson

Target
The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 220
Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota
School: Minnehaha Academy
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon State.
Lead recruiter: Scott Frost, Jovan Dewitt.
The Skinny
Johnson's been a longtime target of this staff and is maybe the biggest fish remaining in the pond as NSD approaches. A tough, physical player, Johnson projects as the kind of outside linebacker than can do everything Erik Chinander's defensive system requires. He's been recruited for a long time and he's been heavily pursued by in-conference foes like Wisconsin.
Can Nebraska close this one out?