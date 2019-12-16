OLB | Junior Aho
OLB | Junior Aho

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: OLB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 260

Hometown: Nice, France 

School: New Mexico Military Institute 

Date Committed: 11/26/19

Ratings

Rivals **

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Kansas, Minnesota, Louisiana Tech.

Lead recruiter: Ryan Held

The Skinny

Aho is relatively new to American football and grew up in France. He found his way to NMMI and picked up Division I interest because of his natural athleticism and pass-rush traits. 

Aho's coach told the Journal Star on Tuesday that Aho is not signing early. It's unclear what that means for him and the Huskers moving forward. 

