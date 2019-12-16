OLB | Junior Aho

Committed
The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 260
Hometown: Nice, France
School: New Mexico Military Institute
Date Committed: 11/26/19
Ratings
Rivals **
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Kansas, Minnesota, Louisiana Tech.
Lead recruiter: Ryan Held
The Skinny
Aho is relatively new to American football and grew up in France. He found his way to NMMI and picked up Division I interest because of his natural athleticism and pass-rush traits.
Aho's coach told the Journal Star on Tuesday that Aho is not signing early. It's unclear what that means for him and the Huskers moving forward.