OLB | Jimari Butler

  • Updated
Jimari Butler

Jimari Butler (35) had 14½ sacks during his lone season at Murphy (Alabama) High School.

 AL.com

Commit

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: OLB 

Height: 6-5

Weight: 215

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama  

School: Murphy 

Date Committed: 12/16/19

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: TCU, Tennessee, Illinois, Kansas.

Lead recruiter: Erik Chinander, Scott Frost.

The Skinny

Butler has only played one year of high school football, but his natural explosion and length off the edge made him a fast-rising Power Five prospect. Nebraska hosted him for a visit early in December and then held off TCU, where he visited the final weekend before signing day, for his verbal commitment. 

Butler is an intriguing developmental prospect who many believe has a lot of upside. 

