OLB | Jimari Butler

Commit
The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-5
Weight: 215
Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
School: Murphy
Date Committed: 12/16/19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: TCU, Tennessee, Illinois, Kansas.
Lead recruiter: Erik Chinander, Scott Frost.
The Skinny
Butler has only played one year of high school football, but his natural explosion and length off the edge made him a fast-rising Power Five prospect. Nebraska hosted him for a visit early in December and then held off TCU, where he visited the final weekend before signing day, for his verbal commitment.
Butler is an intriguing developmental prospect who many believe has a lot of upside.