OLB | Jake Appleget

The skinny: Appleget was a two-way standout for the Knights, excelling both at linebacker and at wide receiver. His prowess as a pass-catcher is intriguing, but he’s likely to be on the defensive side of the ball in college as a long, projectable edge player. Nebraska has a good, relatively young corps of outside linebackers, and Appleget is the only player in this class so far who really fits the mold. His recruitment took off over the summer after the long recruiting dead period finally ended.