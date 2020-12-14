 Skip to main content
OLB | Deonte Anderson
Committed/Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: OLB.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 220.

Hometown: Fort Meade, Florida .

School: Fort Meade.

Date Committed: NA. 

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports **** 

Offers of note: Penn State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Central Florida.

The Skinny: Anderson's come onto the public radar screen more recently — he put Nebraska in his top six in early December — but might be the Huskers' best chance at a prototypical outside linebacker in the 2021 class after Patrick Payton (Miami) decommitted. Anderson is ranked the No. 203 overall player in the country by 247Sports. Again, tough to say exactly how likely it is he makes the leap to Lincoln given the extensive NCAA ban on visits, but the Huskers are giving it a go. Another potential NSD decision to watch. 

