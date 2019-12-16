OLB | Blaise Gunnerson
View Comments

OLB | Blaise Gunnerson

Friday Night Lights, 6.14

Blaise Gunnerson (left) gets ready to participate in blocking drills June 14 during the annual Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: OLB 

Height: 6-5

Weight: 255

Hometown: Carroll, Iowa  

School: Kuemper Catholic 

Date Committed: 7/2/19

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Iowa State, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota. 

Lead recruiter: Erik Chinander, Jovan Dewitt. 

The Skinny

Gunnerson has dealt with injuries the past two seasons in high school, but he's a high-end athlete and brings a combination of size and athleticism that NU has coveted for a long time. Chinander, an Iowa native, has known about Gunnerson for years and has recruited him hard consistently since Gunnerson was a sophomore. 

Gunnerson is an early enrollee. He had a postseason hip surgery but told the Journal Star he's aiming to be ready for spring ball. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News