OLB | Blaise Gunnerson

The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-5
Weight: 255
Hometown: Carroll, Iowa
School: Kuemper Catholic
Date Committed: 7/2/19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Iowa State, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota.
Lead recruiter: Erik Chinander, Jovan Dewitt.
The Skinny
Gunnerson has dealt with injuries the past two seasons in high school, but he's a high-end athlete and brings a combination of size and athleticism that NU has coveted for a long time. Chinander, an Iowa native, has known about Gunnerson for years and has recruited him hard consistently since Gunnerson was a sophomore.
Gunnerson is an early enrollee. He had a postseason hip surgery but told the Journal Star he's aiming to be ready for spring ball.