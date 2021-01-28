 Skip to main content
OL Will Farniok (Jan. 26, 2021)
OL Will Farniok (Jan. 26, 2021)

Nebraska offensive lineman Will Farniok during the annual picture day in May at Memorial Stadium. The redshirt freshman center has put on nearly 40 pounds since arriving on campus in January 2018. 

Came to Nebraska as part of the 2018 recruiting class and appeared in four total games during his three seasons on campus. Three of those came in 2019. He played late in NU’s season opener in 2020 against Ohio State, but then did not see the field the rest of the season.

