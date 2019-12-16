OL | Turner Corcoran

Committed
The basics
Position: OT
Height: 6-6
Weight: 280
Hometown: Lawrence, Kansas
School: Free State
Date Committed: 4/13/19
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson, etc.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin, Ryan Held
The Skinny
Corcoran was a priority for NU from the start and they held off several blue chip suitors for his commitment. Corcoran is not only a premium prospect from the region, but he's been instrumental in the class coming together and gelling. He's what you want in every recruiting class.
He's also an early enrollee.