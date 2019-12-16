OL | Turner Corcoran
View Comments

OL | Turner Corcoran

Spring Game, 4.13

Nebraska recruit Turner Corcoran (middle) watches warmups before the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 with fellow Husker verbal commits Logan Smothers (left) and Blaise Gunnerson (right).

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: OT

Height: 6-6

Weight: 280

Hometown: Lawrence, Kansas 

School: Free State

Date Committed: 4/13/19 

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson, etc.

Lead recruiter: Greg Austin, Ryan Held

The Skinny

Corcoran was a priority for NU from the start and they held off several blue chip suitors for his commitment. Corcoran is not only a premium prospect from the region, but he's been instrumental in the class coming together and gelling. He's what you want in every recruiting class.

He's also an early enrollee. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News