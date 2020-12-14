OL | Teddy Prochazka

The Skinny: Prochazka has been verbally committed longer than any member of the Huskers' 2021 class and has been part of its backbone for more than a year. The massive in-state tackle is considered a top-100 player nationally by Rivals. He's likely going to put on 30-40 more pounds by the time his college career is over. Prochazka is a good athlete for his size, moves his feet well and will get a jump start on his development when he arrives on campus in January as an early enrollee.