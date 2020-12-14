 Skip to main content
OL | Teddy Prochazka
OL | Teddy Prochazka

Super-State football, 12.9

OMAHA, NEB. - 12/09/2020 - Portrait of first-team Super-Stater Teddy Prochazka of Elkhorn South, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: OL.

Height: 6-9.

Weight: 300.

Hometown: Elkhorn. 

School: Elkhorn South.

Date Committed: Sept. 28, 2019.

Ratings

Rivals **** 

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern.

Lead recruiters: Greg Austin, Barrett Ruud. 

The Skinny: Prochazka has been verbally committed longer than any member of the Huskers' 2021 class and has been part of its backbone for more than a year. The massive in-state tackle is considered a top-100 player nationally by Rivals. He's likely going to put on 30-40 more pounds by the time his college career is over. Prochazka is a good athlete for his size, moves his feet well and will get a jump start on his development when he arrives on campus in January as an early enrollee. 

