OL | Teddy Prochazka

Position: OL.
Height: 6-9.
Weight: 300.
Hometown: Elkhorn.
School: Elkhorn South.
Date Committed: Sept. 28, 2019.
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern.
Lead recruiters: Greg Austin, Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny: Prochazka has been verbally committed longer than any member of the Huskers' 2021 class and has been part of its backbone for more than a year. The massive in-state tackle is considered a top-100 player nationally by Rivals. He's likely going to put on 30-40 more pounds by the time his college career is over. Prochazka is a good athlete for his size, moves his feet well and will get a jump start on his development when he arrives on campus in January as an early enrollee.
