OL | Justin Evans-Jenkins
OL | Justin Evans-Jenkins

  • Updated
Justin Evans-Jenkins.jpg

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: OL

Height: 6-2

Weight: 270

Hometown: Irvington, N.J.

School: Irvington

Date Committed:

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Lead recruiters: Mike Dawson

The skinny: The Huskers got a player they liked out of Irvington last year in linebacker Mikai Gbayor, and now they’re having an offensive lineman visit late in the cycle in Evans-Jenkins. He’s a talented wrestler and, though undersized for your typical Power Five offensive lineman, he might be athletic enough to play center in the Big Ten given time to develop. NU doesn’t have a high school offensive lineman in the class, and time will tell if they think Evans-Jenkins is their guy.

