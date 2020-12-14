OL | Henry Lutovsky

The Skinny: Lutovksy is one of the class' elder statesmen and has been part of the group's bedrock since he committed last year. Of NU's three offensive line prospects, he's the most likely to start off as a guard. Over his high school career, he's improved his footwork and athleticism and now uses both well in concert with his impressive size. Lutovksy's got a massive frame and he'll be in Lincoln in January for winter conditioning and spring ball.