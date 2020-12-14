 Skip to main content
OL | Henry Lutovsky
  Updated
Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: OL.

Height: 6-6.

Weight: 320.

Hometown: Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

School: Mt. Pleasant.

Date Committed: Nov. 17, 2019.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Georgia, Iowa State, Missouri. 

Lead recruiters: Greg Austin, Erik Chinander. 

The Skinny: Lutovksy is one of the class' elder statesmen and has been part of the group's bedrock since he committed last year. Of NU's three offensive line prospects, he's the most likely to start off as a guard. Over his high school career, he's improved his footwork and athleticism and now uses both well in concert with his impressive size. Lutovksy's got a massive frame and he'll be in Lincoln in January for winter conditioning and spring ball. 

