OL/DL | Tyler Maro

The Skinny: Maro is a versatile lineman who could play on either side of the ball in college. Nebraska heads into National Signing Day feeling good about where it stands on both lines, so a hard push for Maro would be because NU believes he is one of the best overall players available on the board. Maro, though, also has plenty of good options, including the Cyclones. Might be a bit of a long shot that he ends up in Lincoln, but Maro will be an interesting development project to watch no matter where he goes.