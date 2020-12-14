 Skip to main content
OL/DL | Tyler Maro
OL/DL | Tyler Maro

Tyler Maro

Tyler Maro

Missed

Verbally committed to Iowa State

The basics

Position: OL/DL.

Height: 6-7.

Weight: 260.

Hometown: Davenport, Iowa.

School: Assumption.

Date Committed: NA. 

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Iowa State, Duke, Stanford.

Lead recruiter: Greg Austin.

The Skinny: Maro is a versatile lineman who could play on either side of the ball in college. Nebraska heads into National Signing Day feeling good about where it stands on both lines, so a hard push for Maro would be because NU believes he is one of the best overall players available on the board. Maro, though, also has plenty of good options, including the Cyclones. Might be a bit of a long shot that he ends up in Lincoln, but Maro will be an interesting development project to watch no matter where he goes. 

