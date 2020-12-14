 Skip to main content
OL | Branson Yager
  • Updated

The basics

Position: OL.

Height: 6-8.

Weight: 330.

Hometown: Grantsville, Utah.

School: Grantsville.

Date Committed: April 27, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: BYU, Cal, Iowa State, Vanderbilt. 

Lead recruiter: Greg Austin. 

The Skinny: Yager is another massive member of Nebraska's three-man offensive line class, each of whom is at least 6-6 and 300 pounds coming out of high school. He committed this spring shortly after the NCAA's recruiting shutdown went into place. Yager never got a chance to visit NU, but had built a good relationship with Austin and said he did a lot of research. He's got family in the Midwest and is familiar with the region. He'll be on campus in January as an early enrollee. 

