OL | Branson Yager

Position: OL.
Height: 6-8.
Weight: 330.
Hometown: Grantsville, Utah.
School: Grantsville.
Date Committed: April 27, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: BYU, Cal, Iowa State, Vanderbilt.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin.
The Skinny: Yager is another massive member of Nebraska's three-man offensive line class, each of whom is at least 6-6 and 300 pounds coming out of high school. He committed this spring shortly after the NCAA's recruiting shutdown went into place. Yager never got a chance to visit NU, but had built a good relationship with Austin and said he did a lot of research. He's got family in the Midwest and is familiar with the region. He'll be on campus in January as an early enrollee.
