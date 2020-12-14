OL | Branson Yager

The Skinny: Yager is another massive member of Nebraska's three-man offensive line class, each of whom is at least 6-6 and 300 pounds coming out of high school. He committed this spring shortly after the NCAA's recruiting shutdown went into place. Yager never got a chance to visit NU, but had built a good relationship with Austin and said he did a lot of research. He's got family in the Midwest and is familiar with the region. He'll be on campus in January as an early enrollee.