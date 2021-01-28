 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OL Boe Wilson (Dec. 24, 2020)
View Comments

OL Boe Wilson (Dec. 24, 2020)

  • Updated
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26

Nebraska offensive lineman Boe Wilson (56) walks off the field during the game against Indiana on Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

A fifth-year senior from Lee's Summit, Missouri, he started the first two games of the season for Nebraska and appeared in four overall this fall. All told, he started 23 games at NU. He'll be a sixth-year senior next fall at Western Kentucky, taking advantage of the NCAA's eligibility freeze due to the pandemic.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News