Office Depot rejects Staples’ $2.1 billion buyout offer

Office Depot’s parent company rejected a $2.1 billion buyout offer Tuesday from the investor group that controls rival Staples.

But the Boca Raton, Florida-based company, which has been cutting costs and reshaping its strategy to appeal more to businesses, said it would entertain other possibilities that would avert tough regulatory scrutiny.

Lincoln has two Office Depot locations and one Staples store.

On Jan. 11, a group led by Sycamore Partners offered to buy ODP Corp. for $2.1 billion, or $40 a share. Staples warned that if Office Depot did not cooperate, it would start to buy out the shares of other stockholders starting in March.

The negative response was a setback to ODP shareholders, who had seen their stock rise to $47.64 since the offer was made more than a week ago. The shares were off by nearly 2% to $44.98 in midday trading on Tuesday.

A previous $6.3 billion bid by Staples in 2016 was rejected by federal authorities on antitrust grounds. One year later, Staples was taken private by Sycamore Partners, which set up a subsidiary called USR Parent to control the longtime competitor of Office Depot.