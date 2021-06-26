Office Coach: Your dream job out of college is a big snooze. Is it time to leave?

Likewise, this may be something the firm wants, but may not know how to do. If your manager hasn't figured it out, you won't get much direction. Again, it may be up to you to jump start this work.

On the other hand, your vision may have centered on the type of environment you would be in. Maybe you always hoped to be part of the bustle of a large organization. The downside is that jobs tend to be more specialized rather than open to diversity of tasks.

If you love the environment, then your next steps could focus on identifying the next role you'd like and demonstrating your ability to do it.

Build your network in the company by participating in company advisory groups, tasks forces, and clubs. Show people that you are a good thinker and that you deliver when you make a promise. You will become a hot commodity when interesting new jobs come up.

Don't be afraid to change. The best thing you could do is to know your options. And while you don't want to change just for the sake of changing, stagnation is deadly both personally and professionally.

So look around! Keep an eye on job postings and get to know people in your profession. Look for a mentor who can help you consider your opportunities and aspirations.