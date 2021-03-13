Office Coach: Your co-worker spilled the beans about your plans to leave the company; now what?

Assess the consequences of this disclosure, thinking about who is now aware and their level of interest in news about your plan.

If she slipped to your boss, this could be a bigger deal than if she told a lunch buddy from a different team.

Let's assume it was your boss. Will news about your dissatisfaction be a surprise? If so, the lack of communication between you is its own problem, and this disclosure could present an opportunity for them to address your concerns if they are so inclined.

If you have been transparent about your concerns, this shouldn't have come as a shock. You could try positioning your actions as succession planning to ensure team stability whenever the time would come for a change.

Realistically, this could affect how you are perceived at the company. You may be seen as a lame duck with less influence and authority because of the clear signal that you are on your way out.

It should also amp up the urgency you bring to your job search.

Create a work plan with milestones and concrete steps you will follow to achieve them. Set appointments with yourself to get the work done. Be realistic about the time that'll be needed to find a job at a similar level.